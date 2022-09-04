UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, will pay an official visit to Russia and participate in the Eastern Economic Forum next week, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

According to the media, Li will take part in the plenary session of the forum.

The top lawmaker will visit Russia as part of a larger tour from September 7-17, which will also include Mongolia, Nepal and South Korea, Xinhua said.

In April, Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian lower house chairman, said that he sent an invitation to Chinese parliament's speaker to pay an official visit to Russia in September 2022.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place from September 5-8, in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.

