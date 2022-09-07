UrduPoint.com

Top Chinese Official Says Russian Economy Showed Stress Resistance Amid Western Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Russian economy managed to withstand the onslaught of harsh sanctions imposed by the West and quickly stabilized, a top Chinese official said on Wednesday.

"We note with satisfaction that, under the leadership of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, the Russian economy was not crushed by the harsh sanctions of the US and its proxies. In a very short time it stabilized and demonstrated stress tolerance," Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

