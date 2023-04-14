Top Chinese Textile Manufacturer Dasheng Group Plans to Expand Business in Russia - Chair

NANTONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) A major Chinese textile manufacturer Dasheng Group plans to expand business in Russia and start direct shipments without intermediaries, the company's chairman Qi Yingbin told Sputnik.

"We are very interested in the Russian market. Commercial interaction is an important part of business cooperation between Russia and China. We hope that in the future our company will expand its business channels and start direct supplies of its goods to Russia as part of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries," Qi said.

Dasheng Group does not yet have direct cooperation with Russia, but has been supplying textiles to Russia through intermediary companies during the past 10 years, the chairman said, noting that the manufacturer is ready to purchase Russian raw materials.

Jiangsu Dasheng Group, founded in 1895, is one of the oldest textile manufacturers in China. The company supplies yarn, fabrics, textiles and knitwear to 50 countries and regions of the world.