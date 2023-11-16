Open Menu

Top French Court Orders New Trial For UBS Fine In Tax Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Top French court orders new trial for UBS fine in tax case

France's top appeals court upheld a tax fraud conviction against UBS on Wednesday but ordered a third trial to determine how much the Swiss bank should pay in penalties

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) France's top appeals court upheld a tax fraud conviction against UBS on Wednesday but ordered a third trial to determine how much the Swiss bank should pay in penalties.

Switzerland's largest bank had been condemned by an appeals court in December 2021 and ordered to pay a total of 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

UBS, which has always denied any wrongdoing, was found definitively guilty of illegally luring wealthy French clients to open secret accounts in Switzerland between 2004 and 2012.

"UBS is disappointed that the French Supreme Court has confirmed the previous court decision regarding unlawful client solicitation and aggravated laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud despite the treaty between Europe and Switzerland on the taxation of savings income and a lack of specific evidence for the alleged facts," the bank said in a statement.

"UBS continues to maintain that it acted in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations at all times," it added.

The 2021 sanction had included a confiscation of one billion euros, 800 million euros in damages, and a fine of 3.75 million euros.

On Wednesday, the Court of Cassation annulled the confiscation, ruling that confiscation was introduced to France's legal system in 2013, well after the facts in question.

It also annulled the damages awarded to the state, saying they had not been adequately calculated.

A new court case will be held in the coming months at the Paris appeals court to determine the monetary penalties and interest.

"UBS will defend itself in the forthcoming trial," it said.

UBS was fined 3.7 billion euros at the first trial in 2019, but the appeals court in 2021 whittled down the fine to a few million while adding the confiscation and the indemnity.

The bank's French subsidiary, UBS France, which was condemned on first appeal for complicity and ordered to pay 1.875 million euros, hadn't appealed to the higher court.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Supreme Court Europe France Fine Bank Paris Switzerland December 2019 All Top Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship from Nov 17

4 minutes ago
 Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sec ..

Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sector

13 minutes ago
 Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

55 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

11 minutes ago
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

4 minutes ago
 NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

11 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

11 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges international probe into Isr ..

UN rights chief urges international probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

9 minutes ago
 UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyi ..

UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyiv visit

9 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business