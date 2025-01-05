Top fruit, vegetable exporter pioneering ‘Mushroom business, invest $6 million in business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s top fruit and vegetable exporter, Shahid Suntan has now pioneered the ‘Mushroom business, as he started the mushroom industrial production in Pakistan by investing $6 million to promote the mushroom business in Pakistan.

“I started this business to promote ‘Made in Pakistan’ in global market and said that in the existing scenario a number of modern or commercial farms are producing mushroom, our SunGold Mushrooms farm is the biggest farm in the country with its own spawn” he told APP here.

Shahid said that in the existing scenario, a number of modern or commercial farms are producing mushroom, SunGold farm is the biggest farm in the country with its own spawn production lab and equipped with modern facilities.

“We have an annual production capacity of 2000-2500 tons and producing 3-4 tons daily.”

In previous year 2024, the size of the mushroom market in the world is $66.53 billion, in which Pakistan’s share is negligible, he said.

Replying to a question on Mushroom market size in last year 2024, he said that the mushroom market size has grown strongly in recent years, and it has grown from $61.33 billion in 2023 to $66.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

CEO SunGold Mushrooms farms said that ‘Made in Pakistan and export substitution have always been my priority and in mushrooms, he intends to reduce the country’s mushroom imports by increasing his exports.

He said that when people in Pakistan are talking about the decline of business and industry, "We are playing our role in increasing the country’s economy by investing in new sectors like Mushrooms.”

Sultan said that Mushroom locally known as “Khumbi”, in Pakistan, this is among the emerging agricultural business in the world and “We have started this business for exporting this to the international market.”

Cultivation of mushroom in Pakistan is in its preliminary stage and its pace of development is slow due to inadequate private and public segment support because it involves a high infrastructure, he said.

Meanwhile talking to APP, Chairman Indonesia and Pakistan, Business Council (IPBC) and top industrial player of Palm oil industry, Ahmed Sultan said that Mushroom business have huge potential in future market of global economy and Pakistan can achieve the huge foreign exchange from this sector.

He said that Pakistan need diversity in export and items level and for diversification in commodities and items, ‘Mushrooms ‘market to play vital role for increasing Pakistan exports.

Chairman, IPPBC said that Pakistan can achieve the revival in the industrial sector through this potential sector of Mushrooms in coming years.