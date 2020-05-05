UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top German Court Demands Clarification Of ECB Bond-buying Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:12 PM

Top German court demands clarification of ECB bond-buying scheme

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled Tuesday that the European Central Bank must clarify a key bond-buying scheme to support the eurozone economy is "proportionate" or else Germany's Bundesbank central bank may no longer participate

Karlsruhe, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):Germany's Constitutional Court ruled Tuesday that the European Central Bank must clarify a key bond-buying scheme to support the eurozone economy is "proportionate" or else Germany's Bundesbank central bank may no longer participate.

The Bundesbank will be barred from participating in the "quantitative easing" (QE) asset purchase programme in three months' time "unless the ECB Governing Council adopts a new decision that demonstrates in a comprehensible and substantiated manner that the monetary policy objectives pursued by the ECB are not disproportionate," the court said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Germany May From Court

Recent Stories

France's Total Cuts 2020 Oil Production Outlook by ..

48 seconds ago

China to launch new rocket as it eyes moon trip

50 seconds ago

Ehsaas beneficiaries can complete biometric identi ..

51 seconds ago

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

53 seconds ago

Patrolling police arrested 12 POs, seized 1920 gra ..

54 seconds ago

Belarusian President Planning Phone Call With Puti ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.