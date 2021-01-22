UrduPoint.com
Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Plans To Discuss Gas Purchase With Gazprom CEO While In Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday that his visit to Moscow aimed at discussing the purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, among other things.

Szijjarto arrived in Russia earlier on Friday to hold meetings with the country's leadership. Apart from the gas purchase, the minister was set to discuss the supply of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, which Hungary has authorized for emergency use.

"In regard to [acquiring] gas, my positions are also not bad, because, in general, Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak agreed with my arguments.

My task now is to convince Miller," Szijjarto said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Commenting on the vaccine supply, the Hungarian diplomat said he had accomplished his task.

Earlier in the day, the two countries signed an agreement on Russia's coronavirus vaccine deliveries. Under the deal, Hungary will receive a total of 2 million doses of Sputnik V, half of which is set to be delivered in three months.

More Stories From Business

