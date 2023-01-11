UrduPoint.com

Top Philippine Court Calls 2005 Oil Deal With Vietnam, China Unconstitutional - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Top Philippine Court Calls 2005 Oil Deal With Vietnam, China Unconstitutional - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Philippine Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the 2005 Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) with China and Vietnam is unconstitutional, as foreign companies ignore safeguards while exploring country's oil resources under the agreement, media reported.

The parties to the deal were the Chinese oil and gas company CNOOC, the Vietnamese Petrovietnam, and the Philippine oil company PNOC. The trilateral agreement provided for cooperation in the South China Sea within an area covering 142,886 square kilometers (55,168 square miles).

The Philippine authorities launched legal proceedings regarding the agreement after some lawmakers called it illegal, saying that some Chinese and Vietnamese foreign companies carried out large-scale exploration of the Philippine oil resources while ignoring the safeguards provided by the Philippine Constitution, The Manila Times newspaper reported.

Supporters of the agreement, in turn, argued that the deal involved only pre-exploration activities.

"That the Parties designated the joint research as a 'pre-exploration activity' is of no moment. Such designation does not detract from the fact that the intent and aim of the agreement is to discover petroleum which is tantamount to 'exploration," the court was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

In 2018, Manila and Beijing signed a memorandum of understanding, setting the framework for subsequent talks on joint oil development in the South China Sea. Later, the Philippine government said that the goal of developing oil and gas resources had not been achieved in three years of negotiations.

In June 2022, the Philippines also announced the end of negotiations with the Chinese government on joint oil and gas development, following the instructions of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Supreme Court China Company Oil Beijing Manila Philippines Vietnam June Gas 2018 Media From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

12 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

12 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group holds meeting with ambassador, diploma ..

ADNEC Group holds meeting with ambassador, diplomatic missions&#039; representat ..

1 hour ago
 People to elect LG representatives in Hyderabad on ..

People to elect LG representatives in Hyderabad on Jan 15

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.