Top seats of PCGA, APBUMA won unopposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Top posts of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) including chairman, senior vice chairman (SVC) and vice chairman (VC) have been won unopposed by single contesting candidates in the elections, PCGA and APBUMA officials said on Friday.

PCGA's fifteen-member executive body has already been elected with Pakistan Ginners Group registering a clean sweep winning all the fifteen seats last Monday evening.

The polling for main seats including chairman, SVC and VC was scheduled for Sep 26, however, no rival candidate filed nominations resulting in unopposed election of Dr Jassu Mal, an industrialist from Sindh, as chairman of PCGA, Malik Tufail Ahmad as SVC and Chandar Lal as VC.

The formal general body meeting of PCGA is scheduled to take place on Sep 30 for handover/takeover.

Annual elections of APBUMA have also been completed for the year 2020-21 and Khawaja Muhammad Younis has been elected unopposed as its central chairman. Bilal Jamil and Syed Muhammad Faazil Shah were elected unopposed as senior vice chairman and vice chairman respectively.

Formal announcement of the elected candidates would be made in APBUMA general body meeting scheduled for Sep 30.

Outgoing APBUMA chairman Syed Ahsan Shah congratulated Khawaja Younis on his election as chairman.