UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Seats Of PCGA, APBUMA Won Unopposed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:49 PM

Top seats of PCGA, APBUMA won unopposed

Top posts of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) including chairman, senior vice chairman (SVC) and vice chairman (VC) have been won unopposed by single contesting candidates in the elections, PCGA and APBUMA officials said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Top posts of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) including chairman, senior vice chairman (SVC) and vice chairman (VC) have been won unopposed by single contesting candidates in the elections, PCGA and APBUMA officials said on Friday.

PCGA's fifteen-member executive body has already been elected with Pakistan Ginners Group registering a clean sweep winning all the fifteen seats last Monday evening.

The polling for main seats including chairman, SVC and VC was scheduled for Sep 26, however, no rival candidate filed nominations resulting in unopposed election of Dr Jassu Mal, an industrialist from Sindh, as chairman of PCGA, Malik Tufail Ahmad as SVC and Chandar Lal as VC.

The formal general body meeting of PCGA is scheduled to take place on Sep 30 for handover/takeover.

Annual elections of APBUMA have also been completed for the year 2020-21 and Khawaja Muhammad Younis has been elected unopposed as its central chairman. Bilal Jamil and Syed Muhammad Faazil Shah were elected unopposed as senior vice chairman and vice chairman respectively.

Formal announcement of the elected candidates would be made in APBUMA general body meeting scheduled for Sep 30.

Outgoing APBUMA chairman Syed Ahsan Shah congratulated Khawaja Younis on his election as chairman.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Salvadoran Colon Cotton All From Top

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

1 hour ago

Raja Basharat for early compliance of CM directiv ..

2 minutes ago

Policy of non-violence vital to eliminate extremis ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission to Appeal Decision to Annul $1 ..

2 minutes ago

MCL demolishes illegal structures

2 minutes ago

LNG terminals running at full capacity; increased- ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.