Top UAE, Israeli Energy Officials Discuss Oil, Natural Gas Cooperation - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Officials from the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Israeli Energy Ministry have just completed first meeting of their joint natural gas and petroleum working group, during which the two sides discussed opportunities for cooperation, the Abu Dhabi-owned news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The session, which also featured representatives of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, addressed ways to boost bilateral relations and the joint cooperation in energy, oil and exploration of natural gas fields.

The two parties have reviewed the most significant oil projects and gas fields that both countries are currently working on, as well as the volume of stocks and the amount of production, according to the news agency.

Following the signing of a landmark US-mediated peace agreement between the UAE and Israel in September, the two nations have been seeking ways to promote and advance bilateral cooperation in energy, agriculture, tourism and investment.

