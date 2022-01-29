UrduPoint.com

Top Ukraine Diplomat Discusses Help To Economy Amid Security Risks With France's Le Drian

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, agreed to stay firm towards Moscow and discussed ways to help Ukraine's economy mitigate security risks amid growing tensions with Russia, Kuleba said on Saturday

"In our call, @JY_LeDrian and I agreed that on Russia it's important to stay vigilant and firm, work on diplomatic solutions. Discussed ways to help Ukraine's economy mitigate security risks," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also confirmed an upcoming visit of his German and French counterparts to Kiev.

"Looking forward to welcoming French & German colleagues @JY_LeDrian & @ABaerbock in Kyiv," the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Le Drian announced plans to pay a working visit to Ukraine together with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, from February 7-8.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

