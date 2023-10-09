Top US senator Schumer meets Chinese foreign minister: agency pool

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, agency pool video showed.

Wang greeted Schumer and his delegation at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse before going into a meeting, where Schumer thanked Wang for "welcoming us".

Schumer is the latest high-level US official to visit China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.

He met Saturday with Chen Jining, the ruling Chinese Communist Party's chief official in Shanghai, according to a pool report, stressing the United States "does not want to decouple our economies".