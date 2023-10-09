Open Menu

Top US Senator Schumer Meets Chinese Foreign Minister: Agency Pool

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Top US senator Schumer meets Chinese foreign minister: agency pool

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, agency pool video showed.

Wang greeted Schumer and his delegation at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse before going into a meeting, where Schumer thanked Wang for "welcoming us".

Schumer is the latest high-level US official to visit China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.

He met Saturday with Chen Jining, the ruling Chinese Communist Party's chief official in Shanghai, according to a pool report, stressing the United States "does not want to decouple our economies".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate China Washington Visit Jining Beijing Shanghai United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

11 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

11 hours ago
Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

12 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

14 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievem ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

14 hours ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witn ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witnesses impressive visitor turno ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ ..

Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ school fees

15 hours ago
 Dubai maintains top global ranking for attracting ..

Dubai maintains top global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects in H1 ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business