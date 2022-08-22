UrduPoint.com

Topless Demonstrators Demand Russian Gas Embargo At Event Attended By Scholz

Published August 22, 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The two topless demonstrators who interrupted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Government's Open Day event were demanding an immediate embargo on Russian gas, according to video footage of the incident published by Die Welt.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday that during a photo session with Scholz at the Sunday event in Berlin, two women ran up to the chancellor pretending to want to take a picture with him, and then took their jackets off, revealing a slogan painted on their skin saying "Gas Embargo Now." The security then wrestled the topless demonstrators off the podium.

The German Die Welt newspaper released video footage of the incident, showing that one of the women yelled "No more money for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin!" and "Gas Embargo Now!" while being led away by security.

Scholz continued the photo session after the incident.

Germany raised the threat level to "alarm stage" under its gas emergency plan in June in response to sky-high gas prices.

On Friday, Bundestag Vice Speaker Wolfgang Kubicki said that Germany should immediately launch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure the country's energy security. However, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner, commenting on gas cooperation with Russia, said that the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 project was out of the question.

