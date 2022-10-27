UrduPoint.com

Torkham Trade Terminal To Complete Next Year: NLC Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Torkham trade terminal to complete next year: NLC officials

General Manager National Logistic Cell (NLC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Colonel (Retd) Aziz Khattak and Senior Manager Torkham Lt. Colonel (Retd) Abdul Sattar said that construction work on modern trade terminal at Torkham border would be completed next year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :General Manager National Logistic Cell (NLC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Colonel (Retd) Aziz Khattak and Senior Manager Torkham Lt. Colonel (Retd) Abdul Sattar said that construction work on modern trade terminal at Torkham border would be completed next year.

They were talking to Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi during his visit to Khyber Terminal NLC, Jamrud on Thursday.

The project, the NLC authorities noted, would help promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the Central Asian States (CAS) and usher revolution in regional trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi termed the construction of a modern terminal at Torkham border a milestone for promotion of bilateral trade with Afghanistan and called for acceleration of the pace of work on the project to complete without any further delay.

Work on the project was begun in 2014, but the pace of work remained very slow, which resulted in delaying its completion within the stipulated time frame, he added.

Sarhadi, who is also a former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said facilities, including baggage scanner walk-through-in gate, display centre, warehouse, and vehicle's weight machine would be installed at the modern trade terminal while banks and customs clearing and forwarding agents would also be provided offices there.

Later, GM NLC KP Colonel (Retd) Aziz Khattak presented a souvenir to Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

