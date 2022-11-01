Toronto Stock Exchange Briefly Halts Trading on All Marketplaces Due to Technical Issue

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Trading was temporarily suspended on all marketplaces of the Toronto Stock Exchange due to a technical issue, Canada's stock exchange operator TSX said in a statement Tuesday.
"TSX has halted trading on all issues on all marketplaces," the statement said. "The trading system is currently down."
TSX later said that the technical Issue was resolved.