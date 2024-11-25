Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion

The number of Roshan Digital Accounts has reached 757,587 with an addition of over 11000 new accounts by the end of October 2024 while the total amount funded in the RDAs so far reached near $ 9 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The number of Roshan Digital Accounts has reached 757,587 with an addition of over 11000 new accounts by the end of October 2024 while the total amount funded in the RDAs so far reached near $ 9 billion.

According to the statistics issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, Non residents Pakistanis seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in the country opened 757,587 Roshan Digital Accounts till October 2024 and the accumulative amount received in the accounts totaled as $ 8,953 million.

The total RDA deposits, on the current monthly growth rate, would easily cross the $9 billion mark in November 2024. As many as, 11,336 new Roshan Digital Accounts were opened and $ 204 million has been received in the month of October 24 by Non residents Pakistanis.

RDA is a major SBP initiative for providing innovative banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, and they could make transaction in different currencies including USD, PKR, EUR, GBP, etc.

RD Accounts are available in both foreign currency and Pakistani Rupees while funds utilized locally included funds transfers to non repatriable accounts, cash withdrawals, bill payments, merchant transactions, fee payments, mobile top ups, etc.

The SBP figures showed local utilization of $ 5,686 million till October 2024 while an amount of $ 1,674 million was repatriated.