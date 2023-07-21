Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister says the State Bank of Pakistan's reserve position is also highest since October last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said that total liquid foreign reserves of the country are at 14.06 billion Dollars.

In a tweet on Friday, he said the State Bank of Pakistan's reserve position is also highest since October last year.

A day earlier, Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Steering Committee in Islamabad on Thursday to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports' operations.

The meeting unanimously decided and allowed Ministry of Aviation to proceed further for tendering of the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport to improve service delivery in line with the best industry practices.