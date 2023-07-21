Open Menu

Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Of Country At $14.06b: Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2023 | 12:28 PM

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

The Finance Minister says the State Bank of Pakistan's reserve position is also highest since October last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said that total liquid foreign reserves of the country are at 14.06 billion Dollars.

In a tweet on Friday, he said the State Bank of Pakistan's reserve position is also highest since October last year.

A day earlier, Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Steering Committee in Islamabad on Thursday to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports' operations.

The meeting unanimously decided and allowed Ministry of Aviation to proceed further for tendering of the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport to improve service delivery in line with the best industry practices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad State Bank Of Pakistan Ishaq Dar Progress October Industry Best Billion Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

38 minutes ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

39 minutes ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

12 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

13 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business