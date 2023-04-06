Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach Near $ 9.76 Billion

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.76 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,759.8 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$4,207.9 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,759.8 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$4,207.9 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that during the week ended on March 31, 2023, SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 36 million to US$ 4,207.

9 million due to debt repayments.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,551.9 million, it added.

In the previous week ended on March 24, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country were US$ 9,815.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 4,244.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,571.6 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank March Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming fi ..

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming first Arab astronaut to perform ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to ..

UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to begin CEPA talks

3 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves mega projects relating to social se ..

ECNEC approves mega projects relating to social sector uplift

3 minutes ago
 Workshop on film production techniques concludes

Workshop on film production techniques concludes

5 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi advises children to work ha ..

President Dr Arif Alvi advises children to work hard for progress, success

5 minutes ago
 Argentine Police Arrest Two Bus Drivers for Breaki ..

Argentine Police Arrest Two Bus Drivers for Breaking Provincial Minister's Jaw - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.