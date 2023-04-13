Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,564.5 million while reserves held by the central bank reached at US$ 4,038.3 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued on Thursday, informed that during the week ending on April 07, 2023, foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by 170 million to US$ 4,038.

3 million due to debt repayments.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,526.2 million, it added.

In the previous week ended on March 31, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,759.8 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 4,207.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,551.9 million.