Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Rise Above $ 10 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 10,024.3 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,462.8 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 10,024.3 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,462.8 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank increased by US$ 30 million to reach US$ 4,462.

8 million in the week ended on April 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,561.5 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on April 14, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,964.9 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,432.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,532.4 million.

