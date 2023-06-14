Total OECD Oil, Oil Products Stocks in April Up by 33.6Mln Barrels - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The total oil and and petroleum products reserves in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which include commercial and state reserves, have increased by 33.

6 million barrels in April, but are below the five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"OECD industry stocks rose by 33.6 mb but were still 86.4 mb lower than the five-year average. Preliminary May data show a further stock build in OECD countries of 21.1 mb," the report said.