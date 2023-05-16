UrduPoint.com

Total OECD Oil, Oil Products Stocks In March Hit 6-Month Low - IEA Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The total oil and and petroleum products reserves in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which include commercial and state reserves, have hit a six-month low, amounting to 2.

753 billion barrels in March, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"OECD industry stocks plunged by 56.3 mb in March to a six-month low of 2 753 mb, led by a sharp draw in product stocks. The deficit versus the 2018-2022 average rose to 88.7 mb," the report read.

