Total OECD Oil, Oil Products Stocks in May Up by 5.4Mln Barrels - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The total oil and and petroleum products reserves in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which include commercial and state reserves, have increased by 5.

4 million barrels in May, but are below the five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Thursday.

"In May, OECD industry stocks rose by 5.4 mb to 2 824 mb, 92.2 mb below the five-year average. In terms of forward demand, end-month inventories covered 60.4 days, 0.7 days less than the previous month but 2.9 days more than a year ago," the report read.