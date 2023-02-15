UrduPoint.com

Total OECD Oil Stocks In December Hit Record Low First Time Since 2004 - IEA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Total OECD Oil Stocks in December Hit Record Low First Time Since 2004 - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The total oil and and petroleum products reserves in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which include commercial and state reserves, fell to the lowest since April 2004, amounting to 3.

977 billion barrels in December, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"Total OECD inventories, including government stocks, fell to 3,977 mb, their lowest since April 2004," the report said.

The IEA added that OECD commercial reserves decreased by 18.1 million barrels in December, to 2.767 billion barrels.

"OECD industry stocks fell by 18.1 mb in December to 2 767 mb, 95.7 mb below the five-year average," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil April December Stocks Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

29 minutes ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

34 minutes ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

44 minutes ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

2 hours ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.