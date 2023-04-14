Total OECD Oil Stocks in February Up to 2.84Bln Barrels - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 9.6 million barrels in February month-on-month to 2.84 billion barrels, according to a fresh report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Friday.

"OECD commercial stocks rose by 9.6 mb to 2 840 mb in February, led by the OECD Americas where holdings rose 21.9 mb. The deficit against the five-year average narrowed to 7.5 mb thanks to counter-seasonal stock builds, even though gasoline and middle distillates remained 17.8 mb and 25.4 mb below the average, respectively," the report read.