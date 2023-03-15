UrduPoint.com

Total OECD Oil Stocks In January Hit Record High First Time Since July 2021 - IEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Total OECD Oil Stocks in January Hit Record High First Time Since July 2021 - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The total oil and and petroleum products reserves in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which include commercial and state reserves, have hit the record high since July 2021, amounting to 2.

85 billion barrels in January, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"In January, OECD industry oil stocks rose by 54.8 mb, four times more than the five-year average stock builds. At 2 851 mb, inventories were the highest since July 2021, 25.5 mb below the 2018-2022 average (and 110.1 mb below the 2017-2021 average)," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil January July Stocks Industry Billion

Recent Stories

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

18 minutes ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

33 minutes ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

33 minutes ago
 First International Day against Islamophobia being ..

First International Day against Islamophobia being observed today

33 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations across continents

Emirates ramps up operations across continents

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.