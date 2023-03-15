Total OECD Oil Stocks in January Hit Record High First Time Since July 2021 - IEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The total oil and and petroleum products reserves in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, which include commercial and state reserves, have hit the record high since July 2021, amounting to 2.

85 billion barrels in January, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"In January, OECD industry oil stocks rose by 54.8 mb, four times more than the five-year average stock builds. At 2 851 mb, inventories were the highest since July 2021, 25.5 mb below the 2018-2022 average (and 110.1 mb below the 2017-2021 average)," the report read.