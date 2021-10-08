Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime location of Lahore on 27th September 2021

The inauguration was held by the CEO of TOTAL PARCO Mr. Mehmet Celepoglu, Managing Director PARCO Shahid Mehmood Khan and Muhammad Akhtar Malik Member Provisional Assembly – Punjab, along with OGRA representation by Mr. Jawad Jamil, Joint Executive Director and other dignitaries

This new service-station which is wholly owned and operated by the Company - is present in one of the prime locations of Lahore to capitalize on both, retention of current loyal customers and attraction of a new customer base through the provision of unique products and services.