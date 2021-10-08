- Home
Total Parco Inaugurated Its State Of The Art Jasmine Service Station In A Prime Location Of Lahore On 27th September 2021
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:17 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021) The inauguration was held by the CEO of TOTAL PARCO Mr. Mehmet Celepoglu, Managing Director PARCO Shahid Mehmood Khan and Muhammad Akhtar Malik Member Provisional Assembly – Punjab, along with OGRA representation by Mr. Jawad Jamil, Joint Executive Director and other dignitaries.
This new service-station which is wholly owned and operated by the Company - is present in one of the prime locations of Lahore to capitalize on both, retention of current loyal customers and attraction of a new customer base through the provision of unique products and services.