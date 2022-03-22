TotalEnergies Pledges to Stop Purchasing Oil From Russia

French energy company TotalEnergies said on Tuesday that it will stop purchasing oil and petroleum products from Russia over the situation in Ukraine

"However, given the worsening situation in Ukraine and the existence of alternative sources for supplying Europe, TotalEnergies has unilaterally decided to no longer enter into or renew contracts to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products, in order to halt all its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest," the company said in a statement.