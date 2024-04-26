Open Menu

TotalEnergies Quarterly Net Profit Rises To $5.7 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM

TotalEnergies quarterly net profit rises to $5.7 bn

French group TotalEnergies said Friday its first-quarter net profit rose three percent to $5.7 billion as "sustained oil prices" offset lower gas prices

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) French group TotalEnergies said Friday its first-quarter net profit rose three percent to $5.7 billion as "sustained oil prices" offset lower gas prices.

Chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement that TotalEnergies was "delivering strong results and an attractive shareholder return" that were "in line with its ambitious 2024 objectives".

The company's core profit, however, fell 19 percent to compared to the first quarter last year to $11.5 billion.

TotalEnergies, which turns 100 years old this year, increased its hydrocarbon production by 1.5 percent between January and March compared to the same period last year.

The output growth was fuelled by oil projects in Brazil and gas in Oman and Azerbaijan, which will host the UN's COP29 climate summit later this year.

TotalEnergies has posted record net profits in the past two years, raking in $21.4 billion in 2023 even though oil and gas prices eased after soaring in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Oil prices have been more resilient than those of gas, however, due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading producers.

TotalEnergies has also focused on liquefied natural gas, a strategy that has paid off.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Company Oman Oil Same Azerbaijan Brazil Middle East January March Gas Billion

Recent Stories

4-day book fair opens

4-day book fair opens

3 minutes ago
 30 wheelchairs donated

30 wheelchairs donated

3 minutes ago
 11 dead, 1295 injured in road accidents

11 dead, 1295 injured in road accidents

3 minutes ago
 46 vehicles impounded for traffic violations

46 vehicles impounded for traffic violations

3 minutes ago
 PSX gains 771 points

PSX gains 771 points

31 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for c ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Cente ..

1 hour ago
Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatization

Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatization

34 minutes ago
 Meeting held to streamline trade between Pak-Afgha ..

Meeting held to streamline trade between Pak-Afghan , Central Asian Republics

34 minutes ago
 SONY x TECNO - is this for real?

SONY x TECNO - is this for real?

1 hour ago
 Progress of Aaghosh, Bunyad, Khud Mukhtar programs ..

Progress of Aaghosh, Bunyad, Khud Mukhtar programs discussed

34 minutes ago
 SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29

SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29

22 minutes ago
 London stocks hit new record peak on takeovers

London stocks hit new record peak on takeovers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business