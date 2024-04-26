TotalEnergies quarterly net profit rises to $5.7 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French group TotalEnergies said Friday its first-quarter net profit rose three percent to $5.7 billion as "sustained oil prices" offset lower gas prices

Chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement that TotalEnergies was "delivering strong results and an attractive shareholder return" that were "in line with its ambitious 2024 objectives".

The company's core profit, however, fell 19 percent to compared to the first quarter last year to $11.5 billion.

TotalEnergies, which turns 100 years old this year, increased its hydrocarbon production by 1.5 percent between January and March compared to the same period last year.

The output growth was fuelled by oil projects in Brazil and gas in Oman and Azerbaijan, which will host the UN's COP29 climate summit later this year.

TotalEnergies has posted record net profits in the past two years, raking in $21.4 billion in 2023 even though oil and gas prices eased after soaring in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Oil prices have been more resilient than those of gas, however, due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading producers.

TotalEnergies has also focused on liquefied natural gas, a strategy that has paid off.