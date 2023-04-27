TotalEnergies to Stop Importing Russian LNG to Europe If Sanctions Imposed Against It- CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) French TotalEnergies company will stop importing Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe if sanctions are imposed against it, but there is no unified position in the European Union regarding such restrictions yet, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday.

"We have some long-term contracts, part of these long-term have a destination clause which is Europe to be clear. Most of them, by the way, out of 5 million tons of long-term contracts that we have committed to, I think at least 3-4 million have a destination clause to Europe.

There is also a force majeure clause, which means if Europe decides to ban Russian LNG, then we will exercise the force majeure clause and stop importing LNG from Russia to Europe," Pouyanne said during a meeting with investors and analysts.

The official added that there is no unanimous position in Brussels on the issue of banning Russian LNG imports.