UrduPoint.com

TotalEnergies To Stop Importing Russian LNG To Europe If Sanctions Imposed Against It- CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

TotalEnergies to Stop Importing Russian LNG to Europe If Sanctions Imposed Against It- CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) French TotalEnergies company will stop importing Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe if sanctions are imposed against it, but there is no unified position in the European Union regarding such restrictions yet, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday.

"We have some long-term contracts, part of these long-term have a destination clause which is Europe to be clear. Most of them, by the way, out of 5 million tons of long-term contracts that we have committed to, I think at least 3-4 million have a destination clause to Europe.

There is also a force majeure clause, which means if Europe decides to ban Russian LNG, then we will exercise the force majeure clause and stop importing LNG from Russia to Europe," Pouyanne said during a meeting with investors and analysts.

The official added that there is no unanimous position in Brussels on the issue of banning Russian LNG imports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Company Brussels Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&# ..

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&#039; Exhibition to enrich Inte ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

19 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

34 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

34 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.