Tour De Peshawar Cycle Race On January 26
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association (KPCA) is going to organized Tour De Peshawar Cycle Race on January 26, 2025.
The cycle race will start from Khairabad (Attock) at 10:00 A.M and culminate at Chamkani (Peshawar).
150 cyclists from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and various institutions will participate.
The Directorate of Sports has finalized arrangements for the event.
This event is an important step towards the promotion of traditional sports under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur regarding the development of sports.
