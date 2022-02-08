UrduPoint.com

Tourism Group TUI Books Big Loss But Guests Return

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 02:24 PM

Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return

The world's largest tourism operator TUI reported another big loss in the last quarter but passenger numbers recovered significantly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the German group said Tuesday

Frankfurt, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The world's largest tourism operator TUI reported another big loss in the last quarter but passenger numbers recovered significantly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the German group said Tuesday.

"The path out of the pandemic is becoming increasingly clear. Demand for travel is high across all markets," TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said in a statement.

Between October and December "more than four times as many guests travelled with TUI" as in the same period the year before, with the total climbing to around 2.3 million, the group said.

"Only at the end of November and in December was there a short-term dampener due to the Omicron variant," the tourism operator said.

TUI expects traveller numbers to sit at the lower end of its bracket of "60 to 80 percent of pre-pandemic capacities" for the European winter season, which runs either side of the New Year.

Looking forward, the group sees a "very strong booking dynamic for summer 2022".

Hotels, crusies and chartered flights -- the core of TUI's business -- were severely impacted by the pandemic crisis.

In TUI's last financial year, which runs from October to September, the group had a net loss of 2.48 billion Euros ($2.83 billion).

The group was in the red again in its first quarter of the new financial year, losing 384.3 million euros between October and December -- but more than halving its net loss from the same period in the previous year.

TUI is in the midst of a vast restructuring project undertaken in the first half of 2020 to tackle the pandemic, including the closure of 8,000 jobs worldwide.

"All measures of the efficiency programme launched in 2020 have already been implemented," the group said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business German Same September October November December 2020 Market All From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 ..

Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 pct in December

1 minute ago
 Malaysia's manufacturing sales grow 15.5 pct in De ..

Malaysia's manufacturing sales grow 15.5 pct in December 2021

1 minute ago
 PTI launches consultation to allocate significant ..

PTI launches consultation to allocate significant funds for mega projects in Sou ..

14 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines logs 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily spike in 2022

14 minutes ago
 Four beggars arrested in sagodha

Four beggars arrested in sagodha

14 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 36,719 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 36,719 more COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>