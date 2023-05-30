UrduPoint.com

Tourism Summit-2023: ICCI Delegation Reviews Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Tourism Summit-2023: ICCI delegation reviews arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) delegation on Tuesday visited Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to review the arrangements for the first ICC Tourism Summit 2023 scheduled for the promotion of tourism in the northern regions.

The delegation headed by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari met with the GB government officials, security agencies and administration officers, said a news release.

They also visited various tourist points and were briefed about the business activities in the area.

The first ICC Tourism Summit 2023 was organized by Islamabad Chamber and is scheduled to be held in July this year.

Provincial Minister of Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan welcomed Islamabad Chamber for promoting tourism in the region adding that the GB government would provide full cooperation regarding the event.

"Islamabad Chamber should cooperate for the improvement of the dry fruit industry in GB due to lack of proper storage and supply system, dried fruit worth millions is lost every year" he added.

He urged that the GB hotel industry also needed the investment.

President ICCI expressed his gratitude to the provincial government for its cooperation in organizing the summit and said Chamber is trying to promote tourism in the region.

The northern regions of Pakistan can become the central points for tourism in the region, he said adding that there was a need to improve the infrastructure.

He said that the hotel industry, roads and other facilities are necessary for the promotion of tourism.

Launching of international flights is indispensable in the promotion of tourism.

He said that government should develop Skardu airport as per international standards and that tourism is the most profitable industry in the world, unfortunately, Pakistan is still far behind in this sector compared to its potential.

We need branding of tourist destinations to attract foreign tourists and hoped that the Summit will improve the soft image of Pakistan.

During the visit, Commandant Officer ASF Syed Yasin Shah, Station Commander Skardu, DIG Gilgit-Baltistan Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Farrukh Rashid and Assistant Commissioner Skardu also met the President ICCI.

Commandant Officer ASF Syed Yasin Shah, Station Commander Skardu, DIG Gilgit-Baltistan Flight Lieutenant (r) Farrukh Rashid and Assistant Commissioner Skardu also met the President ICCI.

The officers of the security agencies assured him that all the agencies will play their role as hosts for the summit and fool-proof security would be provided to the guests coming to attend the summit.

During the visit, the delegation also visited other tourist places including Kachura Lake, Cold Desert, Shangri-La Fort, Deosai.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World ICC Business Hotel Visit Rashid Nasir Skardu Chamber July Commerce Event All Government Industry Million Airport

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General and Chancellor of Islamic Un ..

OIC Secretary-General and Chancellor of Islamic University of Technology Preside ..

2 minutes ago
 The Latest vivo V27e Smartphone Now Available for ..

The Latest vivo V27e Smartphone Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

49 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

59 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.