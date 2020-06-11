Towel exports increase record 0.58%

(@FahadShabbir)

Towel exports during July-March grew by 0.58% as compare to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, according to Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Towel exports during July-March grew by 0.58% as compare to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, according to Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20.

There were about 10,000 towel looms including shuttle and shuttle less in the country in both organized and unorganized sector.

This industry was dominantly export based and its growth has all the time depended on export outlets.

The existing towels manufacturing factories were upgraded to produce higher value towels.