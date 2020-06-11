UrduPoint.com
Towel Exports Increase Record 0.58%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

Towel exports during July-March grew by 0.58% as compare to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, according to Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20

Towel exports during July-March grew by 0.58% as compare to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, according to Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20.

There were about 10,000 towel looms including shuttle and shuttle less in the country in both organized and unorganized sector.

This industry was dominantly export based and its growth has all the time depended on export outlets.

The existing towels manufacturing factories were upgraded to produce higher value towels.

