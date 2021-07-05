UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Towel Exports Increase Record 28.54 Percent

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Towel exports increase record 28.54 percent

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports of towels during eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 28.54 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, towels worth US $ 838,507 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 652,351 of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Knitwear were increased by 32.

70 percent, worth US $ 3,414,300 were exported as compared to worth US $ 2,572,991 of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Bed wear increased by 24.60 per cent as worth US $ 2,172,782 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,984,502 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Tents, canvas and Tarpulin exports increased by 15.54 per cent as worth US $ 101,649 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 87,975 of same period of last year.

