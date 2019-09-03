UrduPoint.com
Towel Manufacturers Call For Payment Of Refunds

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:41 PM

Towel manufacturers call for payment of refunds

The Towel Manufacturers' Association of Pakistan on Tuesday urged the Federal Board of Revenue to release their tax refunds at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Towel Manufacturers' Association of Pakistan on Tuesday urged the Federal board of Revenue to release their tax refunds at the earliest.

Addressing a press conference here at the Towel Manufacturers Association House, TMA Chairman Farrukh Maqbool suggested the FBR to operate a separate account only for collecting sales tax from exporters and for the payment of their refund claims.

They demanded the government to withdraw its decision regarding removal of zero-rated status for five export-oriented value adding sectors including textile.

Farrukh Maqbool said Prime Minister Imran Khan had succeeded in creating a soft image for Pakistan in the world and his government had good economic agenda, which should be implemented without any delay.

Other TMA office-bearers emphasized the need for taking timely and practical steps to catch the trade opportunities emerging in the changing world scenario.

Shabir Ahmed from Pakistan Bedwear Exporters Association supported Farrukh and said the present international scenario was positive and Pakistan should take advantage.

The textile exporters underlined the need for more interaction between the business community and the government authorities concerned, including the FBR. The government should take maximum input from trade bodies before taking any important economic decision, he added.

