Towels exports increase record 16.84 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Towels exports during first nine months of FY 2020-21 grew by 16.84 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 20-21, Towels worth US $ 692,111 were exported as compared to worth US $ 592,370 of the same period last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 16.50 per cent, worth US $ 2,052,260 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,761,654 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Knitwear exports increased by 20.92 per cent, worth US $ 2,780,884 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 2,299,800 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Tents, canvas and Tarpulin exports increased by 23.46 per cent, worth Us $ 89,159 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 72,216 of same period of last year.