Towels Exports Record 16.31% Increase

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Towels exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 16.31 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20-Feb 21, Towels worth US$ 640,684 thousand were exported as compared to worth US$ 525,048 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of bed wear increased by 13.71 per cent, worth US$ 1,816,882 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 1,597,686 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile Knitwear exports increased by 18.04 per cent, worth US $ 2,467,006 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 2,090,039 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period of under view, exports of Readymade Garments increased by 2.56 per cent, worth US$ 2,011,505 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 1,961,293 thousand of same period of last year.

