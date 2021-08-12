UrduPoint.com

Towels Exports Witnessed Record Increase 31.81 Percent

Towels exports witnessed record increase 31.81 percent

The exports of Towels during FY 2020-21 grew by 31.81 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The exports of Towels during FY 2020-21 grew by 31.81 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2020-21, Towels worth US $ 937,536 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 711,265 of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Knitwear were increased by 36.57 percent, worth US $ 3,816,154 were exported as compared to worth US $ 2,784,363 of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Bed wear increased by 28.87 per cent as worth US $ 2,771,789 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,150,833 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Tents, canvas and Tarpulin exports increased by 12.10 per cent as worth US $ 110,387 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 98,472 of same period of last year

