Toyota factories in Japan hit by massive glitch

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Toyota said Tuesday it halted operations at 12 of its 14 factories in Japan due to a system glitch, but that it did not appear to be a cyberattack.

The world's biggest automaker refrained from discussing other details of the incident, which began Tuesday morning.

"Twelve vehicle factories, affecting 25 lines, are not able to process orders for parts due to a system glitch... At this point, we believe it is not a cyberattack," a Toyota spokesman told AFP.

"We will continue to investigate the cause of the matter and will restore it as soon as possible." It was not immediately clear exactly when normal production might resume.

It did not say whether factories abroad were affected.

The Toyota factory in the southern Kyushu region and subsidiary Daihatsu's factory in Kyoto remained operational, the spokeswoman said.

The news sent Toyota's stocks into the red, trading 0.64 percent lower at 2,421.0 Yen.

But the shock selling seemed to have slowed before the midday break in Tokyo markets.

Last year, Toyota had to suspend all of its domestic factories after a subsidiary was hit by a cyberattack.

The company is among the most important and respected companies in Japan, and its production activities have an outsized impact on the country's economy.