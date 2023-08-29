Open Menu

Toyota Factories In Japan Hit By Massive Glitch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Toyota factories in Japan hit by massive glitch

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Toyota said Tuesday it halted operations at 12 of its 14 factories in Japan due to a system glitch, but that it did not appear to be a cyberattack.

The world's biggest automaker refrained from discussing other details of the incident, which began Tuesday morning.

"Twelve vehicle factories, affecting 25 lines, are not able to process orders for parts due to a system glitch... At this point, we believe it is not a cyberattack," a Toyota spokesman told AFP.

"We will continue to investigate the cause of the matter and will restore it as soon as possible." It was not immediately clear exactly when normal production might resume.

It did not say whether factories abroad were affected.

The Toyota factory in the southern Kyushu region and subsidiary Daihatsu's factory in Kyoto remained operational, the spokeswoman said.

The news sent Toyota's stocks into the red, trading 0.64 percent lower at 2,421.0 Yen.

But the shock selling seemed to have slowed before the midday break in Tokyo markets.

Last year, Toyota had to suspend all of its domestic factories after a subsidiary was hit by a cyberattack.

The company is among the most important and respected companies in Japan, and its production activities have an outsized impact on the country's economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Vehicle Kyoto Tokyo Japan Stocks Market All From Toyota

Recent Stories

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

9 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

9 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

9 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

9 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

9 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

9 hours ago
Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

9 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

10 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

10 hours ago
 Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan un ..

Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan under TIR sets new milestone

10 hours ago
 Number of elderly people rises at old home in Mult ..

Number of elderly people rises at old home in Multan

10 hours ago
 Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs he ..

Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs heirs disbursed

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business