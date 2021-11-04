Toyota lifts annual profit forecast despite production cut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Toyota on Thursday upgraded its full-year profit forecast after a strong quarter that saw it weather production cuts caused by a chip crunch and supply chain issues in pandemic-hit Southeast Asia.

The world's top-selling automaker now projects a net profit of 2.49 trillion Yen ($21.8 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2022, up from an earlier estimate of 2.3 trillion yen.