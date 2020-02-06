UrduPoint.com
Toyota Logs Nine-month Profit Gain, Upgrades Annual Forecasts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:09 PM

Toyota logs nine-month profit gain, upgrades annual forecasts

Thursday reported gains in net profit and sales in the nine months to December thanks to cost-cutting efforts, and upgraded its full-year profit forecasts

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Japanese car giant Toyota on Thursday reported gains in net profit and sales in the nine months to December thanks to cost-cutting efforts, and upgraded its full-year profit forecasts.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid said net profit for April-December jumped 41.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.0 trillion Yen ($18 billion).

