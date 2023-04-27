TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that its overseas sales and production for the year ended March hit a record high.

The automaker said its global output rose 6.5 percent to 9.13 million units, with overseas production up 9.2 percent to a record 6.34 million vehicles. Domestic output, meanwhile, edged 0.9 percent higher to 2.79 million units.

The Aichi-prefecture based automaker also said overseas sales climbed to a record 8.20 million vehicles, while domestic sales increase 0.

8 percent to 1.41 million units.

The maker of the Corolla and Prius hybrid models said that owing to the eased downside effects of COVID-19 and a semiconductor crunch, its global vehicle sales increased 1.0 percent for fiscal 2022 from a year earlier, reaching 9.61 million vehicles.

Global sales for the month of March expanded 1.5 percent to 916,205 cars, while global output advanced 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 899,684 vehicles, the Japanese automaker said.