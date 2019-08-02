Toyota Q1 net profit up nearly 4%, full-year profit revised down

Tokyo, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Japanese car giant Toyota said Friday its first quarter net profit rose thanks to solid sales and cost cutting efforts, but it revised down full-year profit partly due to a stronger yen.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid reported net profit of 683 billion Yen ($6.4 billion) in the April-June period, up 3.9 percent from a year before.

The company forecast full-year net profit would rise 14.2 percent to 2.15 billion yen, down from the previous forecast of 2.25 billion yen.