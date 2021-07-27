UrduPoint.com
Toyota To Suspend 3 Production Lines In Japan In August Over COVID-19 Supply Disruption

Toyota Motor Corporation said on Tuesday it is suspending another three assembly lines in Japan for several days in August after a surge in COVID-19 infections in Vietnam cripples supply chain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Toyota Motor Corporation said on Tuesday it is suspending another three assembly lines in Japan for several days in August after a surge in COVID-19 infections in Vietnam cripples supply chain.

Earlier in July, the company said it was suspending two assembly lines one from August 2-6, another from July 29-30 and August 2-4.

"Adjustments will be made to production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan as follows, due to a parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia," the carmaker said.

Two assembly lines at the Yoshiwara plant will not run on August 5-6, while another one at the Tahara plant will not operate for four days starting August 3.

Vietnam is currently facing a new wave of the coronavirus, with the epicenter considered to be in the economic center of Ho Chi Minh. In an effort to stamp out COVID-19 outbreaks, the government decided last week to tighten the containment measures in the capital of Hanoi and in Ho Chi Minh, introducing lockdown, among other things.

