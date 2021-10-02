UrduPoint.com

Track, Trace System To Ensure Transparency In National Tax System:Tarin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Track, trace system to ensure transparency in national tax system:Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said that transparency in tax collection in retail and other economic sectors will be ensured by introducing track and trace system in the national tax system.

The government is trying to increase the country's revenue under the track and trace system and the industrial sector is fully cooperating in this regard, he said this while addressing the ceremony before the inauguration of 'Tax Track and Trace System of Federal board of Revenue "at the businesss sight of Pakistan Tobacco Company near Jhelum City.

The minister said the government wants to raise the annual 'Tax-to- Gross Domestic Production (GDP) ratio upto to 20 percent to strengthen the country's economy.

He said that Pakistan currently has annual tax-to-GDP ratio of about 8 to 10 percent, which needs to be raised to 20 percent to increase employment opportunities in the country.

Shaukat Tarin said that this country needs millions of jobs to employ young people, which requires raising the annual tax-to-GDP rate in the country.

He said that to increase the country's revenue, the government is modernizing the tax system by using technology.

The FBR is currently modernizing the tax system by promoting automation and digitization.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the ideology of justice and welfare for the state of Madinah will be carried forward.

Meanwhile after the ceremony, talking to the media person he said that Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide US$3.6 billion for purchase of crude oil.

Saudi Arabia would pay $3.6 billion to government of Pakistan on monthly basis over a period of two years.

He said the government of Pakistan would receive $150 million per month that would be utilized only for the oil purchase.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Shaukat Tarin Company Oil Young Saudi Arabia Jhelum FBR Media Government Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Germany wing-back Gosens sidelined by thigh injury ..

Germany wing-back Gosens sidelined by thigh injury

24 minutes ago
 US Court to Sentence Russian Businessman Tinkov on ..

US Court to Sentence Russian Businessman Tinkov on October 29 - Judge

24 minutes ago
 US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure ..

US Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on Country's AAA Rating - Fitc ..

24 minutes ago
 Several Former German Soldiers, Reservists Suspect ..

Several Former German Soldiers, Reservists Suspected of Planing to Kill Migrants ..

24 minutes ago
 Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional presid ..

Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional president

24 minutes ago
 Cabinet body on law nods Pb LG transition plan

Cabinet body on law nods Pb LG transition plan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.