Tractor Assembling Decreases 47.9 Percent In First Month Of FY 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Tractor assembling in the country during first month of current financial year decreased by 47.9 percent as compared the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2022, about 2,400 tractors were locally produced as against the production of 4,609 tractors of same month last year, according to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data was compiled for the month of July 2022 with base year 2015-16 on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

During the period under review, overall manufacturing of machinery and equipments witnessed about 48.4 percent negative growth in July, 2022 as against the production of same month of last year.

In first month of current fiscal year, automobile manufacturing also decreased by 7.2 percent as compared the first month of last year as domestic assembling of cars decreased by 11.

8 percent, light commercial vehicles 11.6 percent and local production of trucks went down by 31.7 percent.

However, domestic assembling of buses grew by 33.3 percent as 76 buses locally assembled during the month of July, 2022 as compared the same month of last year.

Meanwhile domestic output of diesel engines grew by 86.4 percent as 270 units of diesel engines were locally produced during the period under review as against the production of 118 units of same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the LSMI output decreased by 1.4 percent during the month of July 2022 when it compared with same month of last year (July 2021) and 16.5 percent when compared with June 2022.

The LSMI output decreased by 1.4 percent for July 2022 when compared with July 2021 and 16.5 percent when compared with June 2022.

