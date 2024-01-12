Tractor assembling grew 67.51% in six months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Domestic farm tractor production during the first six months of the current financial year grew by 67.51 per cent as compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-December, 2023 about 23,610 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 14,094 tractors of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, the sales of locally assembled tractors during the period under review grew by 103.34 per cent as compared to the sales of the same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

During the period under review, Massey Ferguson produced 15,258 tractors as compared to the production of 7,430 tractors, which was higher by 105.35 per cent when compared with the assembling of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the sales of the above mentioned company also remained on an encouraging growth trajectory as it grew by 139.62 per cent and sold about 15,099 tractors as compared to the sale of 6,301 tractors in the same period of last year.

In the first six months of the current financial year, Fiat assembled 8,325 tractors as compared to the production of 6,664 as the output of the company grew by 25.33 per cent.

It is worth mentioning here that the wheat crop has been sown across more than 22.81 million acres of land in various crop-growing regions during the current Rabi season to meet staple food requirements as well as to maintain strategic reserves throughout the year.

The crop sowing targets for the current season (2023-24) were fixed at 22.22 million acres as the cultivation targets surpassed by 102.67 per cent.

The crop sowing has gained momentum across the wheat-producing areas in the country as Punjab Province has surpassed its wheat sowing targets and completed cultivation of over 103.09 per cent of areas against the set targets.

The Punjab, which is the largest wheat-producing province in the country, has completed crop sowing over 16.48 million acres as compared to the fixed targets of 15.99 million acres during the current season.

Meanwhile, Sindh Province has achieved 106.66 per cent of its targets as wheat cultivation in different divisions of the province was completed over 3.16 million acres as against the set targets of 2.97 million acres.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also achieved wheat sowing over 100 per cent of its set targets and crop cultivation was completed over 1.93 million acres as compared to the set targets of 1.93 million acres during the current sowing season.

According to the Provincial Crop Reporting Services, the Balochistan Province has achieved 100 per cent of wheat sowing targets set for the current season.

In Balochistan the wheat crop was cultivated over 1.24 million acres, he said adding the province was assigned a task to grow wheat over 1.33 million acres during the current season.\395