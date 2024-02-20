Open Menu

Tractor Assembling Grew By 67.21% In First Of FY 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Tractor assembling grew by 67.21% in first of FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Tractor assembling in the country during the first two quarters of the current financial year increased by 67.21 per cent as to the output of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-December, 2023 about 23,695 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 14,171 tractors of the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As compared the corresponding month of the last year, the tractor production in December 2023 grew by 141.43 per cent as 2,675 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the production of 1,108 tractors of the same month of the last year.

During the period under review, the manufacturing of machinery and equipments grew by 70.76 percent as against the assembling of the same period of last year.

The production of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 3.43 percent on Year-on-Year (YoY) basis during the month of December 2023 compared to the output of the same month of last year.

On Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the large industry grew by 15.69 percent in December 2023 compared to November 2023, PBS reported.

However, the industry witnessed negative growth of 0.39 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

