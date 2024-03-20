Open Menu

Tractor Assembling Grew By 77 Percent In 07 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Tractor assembling grew by 77 percent in 07 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Tractor assembling in the country during first 07 months of current financial year increased 77 percent as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-January, 2023-24 about 27,835 tractors were locally assembled as compared the assembling of 15,725 tractors of the same period of last year.

According to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for January, 2024 released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the manufacturing of machinery and equipment during the period under review grew by 80.11 percent.

On month on month basis, the local tractors production grew by 164.76 percent as about 4,117 tractors were locally manufactured in January, 2024 as against the manufacturing of 1,555 tractors of the corresponding month of the last year.

However, the automobile manufacturing decreased by 46.21 percent as compared the the manufacturing of the same period of last year.

The output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industrial (LSMI) sector witnessed an increase of 1.48 per cent during the month of January 2024 compared to the same month of last year, it reported.

On a month-on-month basis, the production in January also showed 0.03 percent growth over the output of December 2023.

Overall the LSMI showed a decline of o.52 per cent during July-January 2023-24 when compared with the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same January December From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

8 minutes ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

2 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

2 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

3 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

3 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

15 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business