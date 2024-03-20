Tractor Assembling Grew By 77 Percent In 07 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Tractor assembling in the country during first 07 months of current financial year increased 77 percent as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-January, 2023-24 about 27,835 tractors were locally assembled as compared the assembling of 15,725 tractors of the same period of last year.
According to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for January, 2024 released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the manufacturing of machinery and equipment during the period under review grew by 80.11 percent.
On month on month basis, the local tractors production grew by 164.76 percent as about 4,117 tractors were locally manufactured in January, 2024 as against the manufacturing of 1,555 tractors of the corresponding month of the last year.
However, the automobile manufacturing decreased by 46.21 percent as compared the the manufacturing of the same period of last year.
The output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industrial (LSMI) sector witnessed an increase of 1.48 per cent during the month of January 2024 compared to the same month of last year, it reported.
On a month-on-month basis, the production in January also showed 0.03 percent growth over the output of December 2023.
Overall the LSMI showed a decline of o.52 per cent during July-January 2023-24 when compared with the same period of last year, according to PBS data.
